Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $61.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

