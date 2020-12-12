Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $61.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

