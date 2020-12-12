Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $38.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.52.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $61.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $104,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,754 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

