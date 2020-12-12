Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

SUMO opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $349,000.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

