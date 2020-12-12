SVB Leerink Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

