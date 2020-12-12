Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

