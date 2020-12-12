Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKT. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

NYSE:SKT opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 156.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 118.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

