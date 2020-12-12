Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

