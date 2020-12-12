Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $1.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. TD Securities initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

