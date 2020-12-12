TD Securities Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $36.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
