TD Securities Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $36.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. Analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

