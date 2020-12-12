Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.44.

TECK.B stock opened at C$23.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$24.07.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

