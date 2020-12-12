Telefónica’s (TEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TEF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,549,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Telefónica by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

