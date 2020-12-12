Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) Financial Review

Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Tengasco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tengasco and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68% Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tengasco and Chaparral Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco $4.91 million 2.74 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.00 -$468.95 million $0.45 N/A

Tengasco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tengasco and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tengasco beats Chaparral Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tengasco

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

