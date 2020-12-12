The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 462.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 208,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 341,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 296,993 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

