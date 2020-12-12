The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$77.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$71.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.50.

TSE BNS opened at C$68.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$75.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0020378 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

