The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $275.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($9.20) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.20.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $351.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $598,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 689.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 55,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.