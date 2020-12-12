The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Simon Calton Sells 15,358,362 Shares

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. The Coretec Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
