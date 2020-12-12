The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Simon Calton Sells 15,358,362 Shares

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of The Coretec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $1,535,836.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTG opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. The Coretec Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

