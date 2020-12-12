The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of SSP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

