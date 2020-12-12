The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.55 ($42.99).

ETR DWS opened at €33.53 ($39.45) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

