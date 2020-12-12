The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.25 ($13.23).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.