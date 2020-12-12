The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $50.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.28.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

