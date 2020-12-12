The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $4,025.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,062.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,019.72. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

