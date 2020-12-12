The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.53 and a 200 day moving average of €91.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

