The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€536.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €508.67 ($598.43).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) stock opened at €500.40 ($588.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €462.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €409.75. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

