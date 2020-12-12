The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Insider Purchases £151.42 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider Mark George bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £151.42 ($197.83).

GYM opened at GBX 212.95 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.42 million and a PE ratio of -13.15. The Gym Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

