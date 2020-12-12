TheStreet Lowers Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) to D

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NVFY opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nova LifeStyle has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

