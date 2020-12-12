TheStreet Lowers Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) to D

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of SCKT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

