TheStreet Upgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to B

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

