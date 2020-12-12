TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.59. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

