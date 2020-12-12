TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriMas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.