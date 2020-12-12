TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 26,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00.
- On Monday, October 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00.
- On Monday, September 21st, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00.
TriNet Group stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
