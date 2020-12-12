TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 26,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,828,320.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,518,660.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

