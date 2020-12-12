Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) (CVE:TLG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.10 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLG. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$1.80 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) from C$4.70 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

CVE TLG opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.25.

In other Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG.V) news, Director Christopher Justin Reid bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,124,658.56.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

