TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

