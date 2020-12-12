TUI AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TUI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

