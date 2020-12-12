U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 15.4%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 1,907,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,692,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $488.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

