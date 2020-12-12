Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $203.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

