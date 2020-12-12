United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 56.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

