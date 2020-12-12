UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) versus Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Critical Comparison

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of UnitedHealth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $242.16 billion 1.32 $13.84 billion $15.11 22.31 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UnitedHealth Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 0 5 16 1 2.82 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus target price of $378.26, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given UnitedHealth Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UnitedHealth Group is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 6.62% 27.53% 9.40% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery. The OptumHealth segment provides access to networks of care provider specialists, health management services, care delivery, consumer engagement, and financial services. This segment serves individuals through programs offered by employers, payers, government entities, and directly with the care delivery systems. The OptumInsight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The OptumRx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and purchasing and clinical, as well as develops programs in areas, such as step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has partnership with the University of California, San Francisco to expand the mental health workforce in California. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

