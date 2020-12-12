Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UROV. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urovant Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

