V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.