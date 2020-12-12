Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SPCE opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

