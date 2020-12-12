Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €195.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €168.00 ($197.65).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of €142.54 and a 200 day moving average of €139.25. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

