Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

