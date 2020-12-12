WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 209,568 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

