WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in WEX by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $503,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.