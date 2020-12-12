Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.67.

WCP opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

