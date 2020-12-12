Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.54 EPS

Brokerages expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. MetLife posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE MET opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.