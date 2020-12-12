Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

In related news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 30.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.