Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

AGYS opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Agilysys by 60.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.