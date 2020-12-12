Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

AMAL opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.